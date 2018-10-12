5 things you probably don't know about Paul Heyman

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 265 // 12 Oct 2018, 02:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman is a great speaker, and many consider him the god of the mic

WWE wrestlers need to have a good physique and decent voice to entertain the audience. Some wrestlers have both, while some lack mic skills. Mic skills aren't required in other sports, but in sports entertainment, it is one of the main things you can't ignore.

However, some wrestlers are good in the ring, but their voices aren't capable of drawing the attention of the fans. This is why in the WWE, some wrestlers have managers who handle their mic work and other things.

Paul Heyman is a great speaker, and many consider him the god of the mic. He has managed many wrestlers in the past, and currently manages the former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

He has been working for the company for many years now, but many of his fans don't know much about him. Here are five things you probably didn't know about Paul Heyman.

#5 He has managed many WWE Legends

The wrestler on the left is Stone Cold

We all know how great he is as a manager and on the mic. Currently, he is the manager of Lesnar and because of him, Lesnar managed to become 'The Next Big Thing' in the WWE. Lesnar does great work in the ring, but just in-ring skills doesn't make a wrestler successful, mic skills are important as well.

Fans know Lesnar as the Paul Heyman guy, but most fans of this era don't know that Heyman has managed many top champions in the WWE.

Lesnar and Punk are some of his most successful clients in the WWE, but apart from them, he has also managed Big Show, Rob Van Dam, Kurt Angle, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and Stone Cold Steve Austin at some point.

However, most of them were his clients for only a short period of time, and this is why a majority of fans are not aware of this fact.

1 / 5 NEXT