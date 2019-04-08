5 Things You Should Know About Kofi Kingston

And the new WWE Champion...Kofi Kingston!

Kofi Kingston has done it! The New Day member has finally won the WWE Championship and what a way to to do it!

11 years after joining WWE, Kofi has finally got his hands on the big one. The WWE veteran and one-third of the New Day has been a fan favorite for a long time and the WWE Universe just loved it when he pinned Daniel Bryan.

There are a lot of interesting things about Kofi but listing them all out is difficult. So, here are 5 important things you should know about the new WWE champion:

#5 Kofi almost quit WWE before New Day was formed

Kofi Kingston is seen as that amazing mid-carder who will do anything to entertain the fans. But that wasn't always the case.

In a recent interview, Kofi revealed that he was once fed up with the lack of push and thought of quitting WWE. He said:

“The closest time I’ve come (to quitting), I don’t want to say it was the lowest point of my career, but before I joined the New Day, I was at a point when I would go out there and be the happy go lucky guy who was gonna have a great match and probably end up losing. At a certain point, when you keep going out there and doing the same thing over and over again, it gets repetitive and boring. It was at that point, I didn’t know how much longer I would be able to do that.”

Things would have been so different if he had actually walked away. Imagine the Royal Rumbles without him and also what would have happened if New Day wasn't formed! It's a good thing he decided to stay and now, he would be glad that he did.

