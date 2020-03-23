5 Things you should know about Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is a once in a lifetime athlete. The legendary TE may be able to bring more eyes to the product.

The non-stop party lifestyle of Gronk has kept him young, in shape, and up for any challenge.

Gronkowski may have found his first enemy in another former NFL player, King Corbin

On Friday Night SmackDown, Michael Cole and Mojo Rawley introduced Rob Gronkowski to the WWE Universe as an official member of the roster. In classic "Gronk" fashion, he danced and partied his way down the ramp, putting on a show for the millions watching at home.

Over the weekend, fans and performers alike reacted to what could be considered one of the most polarizing debuts of all time. NFL fans have an idea of what to expect from the 5-time Pro Bowler, but those who don't follow the sport may not understand who they were just introduced to.

He's a star athlete, a wild personality, and someone that many feel fits perfectly in the world of WWE. Today, we'll give you five facts to get you better acquainted with Gronk.

#5 He was voted into the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

Gronk and Tom Brady were an unstoppable duo in the 2010s

When it comes to Tight Ends, Rob Gronkowski sits at the top of the list among others like Tony Gonzalez, Shannon Sharpe, Mike Ditka, and Kellen Winslow, Sr.

In his nine year career, he became a four-time First-team All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and three-time Super Bowl Champion, holding more Super Bowl rings than any other tight end in the sports' history. With an incredible list of accolades like that, it's not hard to see why he was added to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Back in 2019, a panel of media members, former players and league personnel voted on the best players in NFL history. Five tight ends were voted in: John Mackey, Kellen Winslow, Tony Gonzalez, Mike Ditka, and Rob Gronkowski.

Earning a ranking that proved he was a top-five all-time tight end, the rest of his career validates a claim that he may actually be the greatest player to ever play in that position.

