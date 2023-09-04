5-time champion to finally get revenge on Rhea Ripley after 45 months? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley battled Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023 with the Women’s World Championship on the line. Even though Ripley’s former tag team partner put up a fight, she was no match for The Eradicator.

Currently, Ripley has been single-handedly dominating WWE RAW’s women’s division. Apart from Rodriguez, Ripley has defended the title against the likes of Zelina Vega, and Natalya. Unfortunately, she hasn’t been defending the title as often as a champion should. As a result, fans have started to wonder if there's someone lurking in the shadows to pounce at The Eradicator’s title.

As fans may remember, back during Shayna Baszler’s days as the NXT Women’s Champion, it was Rhea Ripley who defeated her for the title in December 2019. Since then, The Queen of Spades joined forces with Ronda Rousey to become the Women’s Tag Team Champions and went on to backstab and defeat Rousey.

As of now, Ripley is likely done with Rodriguez following Payback 2023. It’s the perfect opportunity for The Queen of Spades to pursue the Women’s World Championship.

Baszler dethroning Ripley will bring their story to a full-circle by connecting the NXT match to a possible Women’s World Championship match to form a “revenge” angle.

Shayna Baszler and the Women's World Champion did have a match on WWE RAW in 2021, but The Nightmare defeated The Queen of Spades in that match.

Rhea Ripley paid a special tribute at Payback 2023

Rhea Ripley’s gear at Payback 2023 was instantly recognizable by fans who have been following the sport from the late 90s. The Eradicator paid a tribute to one of the greatest pioneers of the women’s division, Late WWE Superstar Chyna. Her black gear was an almost replica of Chyna’s infamous black gear.

During her WWE career, The Eradicator has been compared to Chyna due to their similar career trajectories. Both Ripley and Shawn Michaels have commented on the comparisons drawn between Ripley and the ninth wonder of the world!

