"This is sad" - Fans extremely disappointed in WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley's first title defense as Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley has been the face of WWE RAW alongside The Judgment Day. However, The Eradicator has not been heavily featured as the Women's World Champion in the division. Fans were recently extremely disappointed over the company's booking choices of having Ripley defend the title for the first time against Natalya.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley received a new title after the company gave Asuka a new belt called the WWE Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Mami received the new Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, Ripley hasn't made a title defense with her new title.

Last night, it was revealed that Natalya would be her first challenger, in what is said to be a "career-defining match." The WWE Universe was extremely disappointed in this booking decision as Mami previously squashed the Queen of Harts in less than 70 seconds.

Check out some of the reactions below:

iBeast @ibeastIess Natalya vs Rhea again next week



Natalya vs Rhea again next week https://t.co/JpuQqNgVzm

Buster Boy @Buster_Boy22 @ibeastIess What makes Hunter think we're still interested in this feud after Rhea basically killed her at NoC @ibeastIess What makes Hunter think we're still interested in this feud after Rhea basically killed her at NoC

🦇♱ 𝕷𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖔𝖓 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐𝕶𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙 ♱🦇 @LegionTheMosher @ibeastIess Everybody else is in other storylines so Rhea don’t have any real opponents. This is sad. Like they can’t let Zoey go after Rhea?! @ibeastIess Everybody else is in other storylines so Rhea don’t have any real opponents. This is sad. Like they can’t let Zoey go after Rhea?!

Last month, Natalya faced Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship and lost in less than 70 seconds at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Later, they were scheduled for a rematch, but Mami attacked Natalya before the match.

Becky Lynch wants to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Rhea Ripley to win the WWE Women's World Championship

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to challenge Charlotte Flair of Friday Night SmackDown for the Women's Championship. After defeating The Queen at WrestleMania 39, Mami brought the title to Monday Night RAW during the Draft along with The Judgment Day.

Later, The Judgment Day continued their feud with the Latino World Order, and the two women from each stable faced each other. Zelina Vega of the LWO faced Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash 2023, where the former lost in front of her friends and family.

Later, Natalya emerged as Mami's next challenger on the brand. Unfortunately for Nattie, Ripley squashed her in around a minute in their first encounter for the title. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch qualified for the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Last night, Becky Lynch confronted Ripley after the women's summit and informed her that when she wins, she will cash it on her and become the next Women's World Champion. It will be interesting to see if The Man wins the contract in London.

What are your thoughts on Mami's run with the title? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes