5-time champion, former General Manager - 4 major names that could make surprise WWE appearance following jaw-dropping tease

WWE has two massive premium live events coming to Peacock over this upcoming weekend. Saturday will see the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event air featuring stars from RAW and SmackDown, meanwhile, NXT No Mercy will stream on Sunday.

Prior to those two big shows, however, was an episode of NXT that aired last night on the USA Network. The show had a handful of big matches and moments, but perhaps the most interesting came during a segment featuring Roxanne Perez and Jaida Parker.

The two were arguing ahead of their title match at No Mercy when Parker leveled Roxanne with a slap. She then looked off-camera and acknowledged somebody there, noting that Jaida had heard of them and that she'd hit them too. Roxanne then looked off-camera at the mysterious figure in fear.

The jaw-dropping teaser has everybody talking about who the mysterious figure may be. Of course, for now, their identity remains unknown. This article will take a look at a few major names who could be the person who was teased on NXT.

Below are four major names who could make a surprise WWE appearance following the jaw-dropping tease on NXT.

#4. Giulia's arrival is coming sooner or later

Giulia is one of the best female wrestlers in the industry. While she has competed in several promotions, the Japanese-Italian star is best known for her work in STARDOM where she held five titles.

The talented performer appeared in the crowd during WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, leaving many to believe she'd debut for the company in the months immediately following the show. Unfortunately, an injury and commitments to MARIGOLD have delayed her debut. Now, however, she could be finally gearing up for a debut.

Most fans assume that Giulia will be on her way to the WWE NXT Women's Championship almost immediately upon debuting. This could be why Roxanne looked angry and scared during the segment with Jaida Parker. Giulia may be coming for the gold.

#3. Former CMLL and AEW talent Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer is another extremely talented international star. While competing in CMLL, Stephanie captured three different titles. She has also held belts outside of that company, including the New Japan STRONG Women's Championship.

The talented Vaquer signed with WWE a few weeks ago, just shortly after appearing for All Elite Wrestling's Forbidden Door PPV. She immediately wrestled two live event matches against Isla Dawn in Mexico but hasn't been seen since.

The delay has apparently been due to visa issues. It isn't currently clear when those may clear up, but there is a chance that they already have. If that's the case, Stephanie could be the one who Jaida Parker trash-talked on WWE NXT last night.

#2. DELTA is going to takeover WWE

While Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi are called The Big 3 of WWE, when it comes to free agent signings, another trio has been given that moniker. This trio includes Giulia and Stephanie, but they're joined by the titanic and imposing DELTA.

DELTA is a massive get for WWE. The talented star is a total powerhouse who utilizes the F-5 as a finishing move and even hits grown men with it. In exciting news, she has reportedly signed with the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut after honing her skills in her home country of Australia.

While Stephanie and Giulia have an intimidating presence thanks to their hard-hitting matches and reputation, DELTA is physically imposing. This would make Roxanne's look of fear and stress make sense.

#1. AJ Lee could come out of retirement

AJ Lee is a WWE legend. During her time with the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut, she was known for being involved in many exciting stories, but she also has a few accolades. This includes the Divas Championship and being a former General Manager.

Unfortunately, Lee has been retired from WWE for around nine years now. While it seemed like her ever coming out of retirement was nearly impossible, her husband CM Punk is now back with the promotion. This could mean any bad feelings between AJ and the Stamford-based promotion could be mended.

If AJ were to return to the company, it could have been on NXT last night. The reactions from both women would make sense, as Jaida doesn't know Lee, but Lee knows of her, and Roxanne could be shocked at seeing her idol unexpectedly backstage.

