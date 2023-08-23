5-time Champion may finally return after 144 days at WWE Payback

WWE Payback will hopefully see the end of the issues between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus when they collide inside a steel cage.

The two women have been feuding since April when Stratus cost Lynch the Women's Tag Team Championships before attacking her. She later went on to join forces with Zoey Stark, and the two women have since targetted Lynch and made it impossible for the star to move forward on RAW.

One woman who was dragged into this feud at the very beginning was Lita, who was also attacked by Stratus backstage and was replaced by her in the aforementioned title match.

Lita hasn't been seen on TV since, but Stratus did admit that it was her that attacked her former best friend and the WWE Universe has been patiently waiting for her revenge.

Expand Tweet

Lita could finally make herself known next weekend at Payback if Zoey Stark attempts to breach the cage, which would finally see Lynch handed an ally.

Will Lita push for one more WWE run upon her return?

Lita and Stratus retired back in 2006, but the two women have made several returns and wrestled many matches over the past 17 years. Their retirements have seemingly been overlooked in order to allow them to be part of the Women's Evolution, but it's likely that second retirements could be looming.

If Lita does return next weekend, then she could push for her final match. Trish Stratus and Lita collided many times in their careers, but Stratus wasn't Lita's final match even though Lita was hers.

Could Trish Stratus finally be the one to retire Lita and allow the former Women's Champion to close the door on her in-ring career in WWE for good? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot