5-time champion to quit The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air later tonight on the USA Network. The big show will air live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Over 9,000 fans will be in attendance, according to a report from WrestleTix.

Several matches have been confirmed for the show, but the main focus is building up Elimination Chamber Perth. That event will be WWE's next massive Premium Live Event, and it will be held in Australia later this month. The main star in all of the advertisements is Australia's own Rhea Ripley.

Ripley has been having a bit of a tough time lately. She has been getting routinely jumped by Nia Jax. On top of that, there has been constant tension and drama within The Judgment Day. As a result, RAW may see a major change take place. The five-time champion may leave the faction she's been with for nearly two years.

Rhea Ripley has a good reason to want to leave the WWE faction she's been with for so long. She and Damian Priest constantly have tension, and they argue frequently. Each has seemingly tried to control the group.

Alternatively, the likes of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio never seem to have Rhea's back. Nobody comes and helps her when she gets jumped or fights others, but she always saves everybody else. Given how popular she already is, leaving the team and turning babyface or sliding into a tweener role may be best. It could happen tonight.

WWE RAW is looking to be a stacked show

Regardless of what Rhea Ripley will do on WWE Monday Night RAW, the show will certainly be fun. There are a couple of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches announced, along with some other bouts.

On the men's side of things, SmackDown's Bobby Lashley will battle RAW's 'Big' Bronson Reed in a clash of meat. Additionally, SmackDown's LA Knight will take on RAW's Ivar in singles action. On the women's side of things, Liv Morgan will return to action on the red brand to battle Zoey Stark.

In bouts that aren't qualifying matches for WWE Elimination Chamber, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will team up with Jey Uso to battle Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. Additionally, R-Truth will clash with JD McDonagh.

With all of these thrilling matches and other top stars likely to appear, such as Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Becky Lynch, RAW is sure to be a can't miss show. Fans will continue to enjoy The Road To WrestleMania.

