5 time champion releases his first statement since being released by WWE

The former tag team champion has now released his first statement since his release.

Earlier today, WWE confirmed the release of several notable names from the roster as the company has been reportedly forced to make a number of cuts to their employment pool, presumably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic situation has had on their business.

With the likes of Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Sarah Logan, Erick Rowan, EC3, and Heath Slater all being released from their contracts, the former 3MB member has now taken to Twitter in order to make his first comments being let go.

Heath Slater comments on being released by WWE

During his 14-year tenure in WWE, Slater has won multiple championships in the company winning the WWE Tag Team Champion four times. In a recently posted tweet, one half of the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champions wrote that he is going to need a little more than a few hours to digest all his emotions and thoughts.

The former 24/7 Champion ended his message by thanking everyone who supported him with their kinds words. TheWWE Universe sure will miss Slater for all that he has done for our entertainment purposes throughout the years.

Here is what Slater tweeted:

I know everyone is waiting to hear my response to my release from WWE but after 16 years I’m going to need a little more than a few hours to really digest all my thoughts and emotions. For now, thank you all for all of your kind words and support during this time. — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 15, 2020

With Slater being released from his WWE contract, it now remains to be seen what's in store for the former 3MB and Nexus member from here onward.