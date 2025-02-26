5-time champion to turn heel after 5 years at WWE Elimination Chamber? Hint explored

WWE Elimination Chamber is set for this weekend, and the excitement is palpable. There are several major matches on the card, including the two Chamber bouts. However, incredible matches may not be the only things in store for the WWE Universe, as fans could witness a five-time champion turn heel for the first time in five years.

Ad

The five-time champion in question is Bianca Belair, who technically has never been a heel on WWE's main roster. Between May 2017 and April 2020, Belair was a confident competitor, who did not take disrespect lightly, and more often than not decimated her opponents on NXT. That was the closest she came to playing a heel gimmick.

At Elimination Chamber, WWE could capitalize on recent events and give Bianca Belair a proper run as a heel. With that said, there are a couple of hints to take into consideration. The first is that the identity of Jade Cargill's attacker is still up in the air. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez continue to deny it, meaning The EST could very well be responsible for the assault.

Ad

Trending

Finally, Belair recently opened up about her tag team title loss, and based on what she said, she is looking to get back into singles competition and focus on winning a world title.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Considering what she said, perhaps Belair could do the unthinkable at Elimination Chamber and betray her "sister" Naomi. This could paint her as Cargill's actual attacker. However, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation.

The EST is a three-time Women's Champion and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She seemingly has all the credentials to play a heel character.

Cody Rhodes could also turn heel at WWE Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair is not the only WWE Superstar who could turn heel at Elimination Chamber. Cody Rhodes also finds himself in a tricky situation that could end with him joining the "dark side".

Ad

Last week on SmackDown, The American Nightmare was approached with an interesting proposition from The Rock. The Final Boss insisted that he wanted Rhodes to become his champion and that he wanted his "soul".

In other words, The Rock seemingly plans on using his power to entice Rhodes and create his version of The Corporation, with The American Nightmare as the Corporate Champion.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes will give his response to The Final Boss this weekend in Toronto. It will be interesting to see what he has to say, and whether the WWE Universe will indeed be getting Corporate Cody.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback