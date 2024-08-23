5-time World Champion to cost CM Punk the Strap Match at WWE Bash in Berlin? Analyzing the chances

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's feud could potentially conclude in a Strap Match at WWE Bash in Berlin. However, a big twist may be in store for the fans expecting the babyface to win.

Arguably the hottest feud in WWE, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, has continued to reach new heights since it began during the Road to WrestleMania 40. After brutal beatdowns, personal attacks, cash-ins, and a special guest referee match, the two rivals will attempt to settle things in a Strap Match at WWE Bash in Berlin. While most expect McIntyre to lose, that might not be in the plans.

After suffering a GTS from CM Punk at SummerSlam 2024, Seth Rollins was visibly upset and fans expected him to be a part of the ongoing blood feud moving forward. Unfortunately, he suffered a vicious assault from Bronson Reed, taking him out of action. While his return date isn't confirmed, the upcoming premium live event will be a great stage to feature the comeback.

Seth Rollins could appear during the Strap Match and take revenge by causing The Best in The World to lose the battle. On the following episode of WWE RAW, he could explain he would now go after Bronson Reed now that he had finished what CM Punk started. While this scenario is just speculation for now, it will be a great way to entangle the storylines leading to a big-time battle at WWE WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre could steal the show at WWE Bash in Berlin

The upcoming clash at WWE Bash in Berlin is one of the very few where the result may not matter as much to the fans. After months of chaos, Punk and McIntyre just standing inside the squared circle is enough to generate a humongous crowd reaction.

Considering Drew McIntyre still has his rival's bracelet, it will be interesting to see if The Voice of The Voiceless can take it back. If he does, The Scottish Warrior may want another match to finally settle things between the two, The storyline is far from over, and there is a buzz about a potential Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood 2024.

As mentioned above, there's a chance of Seth Rollins' appearance during the bout, and who knows if Bronson Reed could make an appearance to cause more chaos. All questions will be answered on August 31.

