5-time world champion reveals whether he could return to a WWE ring

Booker T is returning to the ring tomorrow for his own ROW promotion but has ruled out a WWE return

WWE legend and 5-time World Champion Booker T returns to the ring tomorrow night for his Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Booker sat down with Sports Illustrated ahead of tomorrow's show and during the interview, he was asked if he would also be returning to the WWE ring. The WWE Hall of Famer firmly stated that his days in the ring are behind him and that he's having a great time doing what he's doing now. Here's what he had to say:

“I don’t wish to ever wrestle a WWE schedule again. Those days are far past me. My body feels good, but I don’t have anything to prove in the wrestling ring, unlike Edge, who just came back. Edge didn’t leave on his own terms. He left because of a neck injury, which wasn’t the way he wanted to go out. We want to go out the way we want to go out.

“I pretty much did everything I possibly could for the WWE and every other organization I could possibly be a part of. I’m still having so much fun in this current wave, working for Fox, working for ESPN, working for WWE, and having my own wrestling company. Life is great, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

