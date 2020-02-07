WWE Hall of Famer says Drew McIntyre deserves WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre also eliminated Brock Lesnar from the men's Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated. During the interview, he was asked about men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.

The WWE legend heaped praise on McIntyre, saying that after the journey McIntyre had been on, he deserves his massive WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar:

“McIntyre-Lesnar is a built-in story. Drew paid his dues. He’s a guy that got fired, had to go out there and find himself, then work his way back up. Drew is a guy that was once labeled ‘The Chosen One,’ and then all of that fell through. To see him back, it’s only fitting to close WrestleMania with that match.

“I was that guy once upon a time, so I know exactly how Drew feels right now. It will be one of those stories where the guy who worked his ass off gets rewarded, and it will be awesome.”

After winning the men's Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre is set for the biggest match of his career, facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Before that happens, Lesnar will first face Ricochet at WWE Super Showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.