Current RAW champion says Roman Reigns is "one of the best wrestlers in the world"

Roman Reigns

Buddy Murphy is currently one-half of the RAW Tag-Team Champions along with Seth Rollins and a part of the top heel faction on RAW. Murphy has been at the top of his game since moving to RAW and it looks like Paul Heyman is a big fan.

Murphy was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of TalkSport. During the interview, Murphy was asked about what it was like being in the ring with Roman Reigns. Murphy had nothing but praise for the 'Big Dog'. Here's what Murphy had to say after he was asked about Reigns:

“Yeah, it was awesome to be in that position. First of all, with the Roman match and being thrown into the mix with him – Roman was awesome to work with. He kind of let me put my own little spin on it.

“It was more a Buddy Murphy match, so to speak. I know a lot of people in the internet wrestling community give Roman a lot of hate, ‘he can’t wrestle’ and whatever – Roman is one of the best wrestlers in the world and you can mark my word on that. And I feel like he opened up a lot of our eyes that he could do a match and hang with me, so to speak.

ALSO READ: Paul Heyman says this 3-time champion can become a megastar in WWE