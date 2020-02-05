Paul Heyman says this 3-time champion can become a megastar in WWE

Paul Heyman

Buddy Murphy is now a part of Seth Rollins' heel faction on RAW and is now a part of one of the top storylines on RAW. Murphy, one half of the WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions, recently sat down with Alex McCarthy from TalkSport.

During the interview, Murphy spoke about what it was like working with Paul Heyman and revealed that Heyman believes that he can be a "megastar" in WWE. Here's what Murphy said:

“Paul has been awesome to work with. He has a lot of belief in me and I don’t want to let him down. The Aleister Black performances and what not, I want the ball and I want to run with it. I believe – and Paul believes – I can be a mega star for this company.

Once that bells rings, I’ve got that down pat, now I just need a story to sink my teeth into and maybe being Seth’s disciple is it. Paul has been a great influence and he’s been pointing me in the direction and as long as I can keep Paul and Vince [McMahon happy], then I’m happy.”

Murphy teamed up with the Authors of Pain in a winning effort against Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders in this week's episode of RAW.

