WWE Super Showdown Rumor Roundup- Possible opponent for Goldberg, 6-time Champion returning?

Who could Goldberg face at WWE Super Showdown later this month?

WWE Super Showdown 2020 takes place later this month from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Two big matches have already been announced for the show and we can expect more in the coming weeks. Brock Lesnar will be defending the WWE Championship at Super Showdown. He will be defending his title against former NXT star Ricochet. Ricochet won the #1 contendership earlier this week on RAW after winning a triple threat match.

The second big match announced for WWE Super Showdown is for the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships. The New Day will be defending their titles against The Miz and the recently returned John Morrison. It will be interesting to see if Miz and Morrison can capture the titles once again all these years later.

Apart from the announced matches, we also have a ton of rumors regarding what could happen on the show. This included the possibility of WWE Legend Hulk Hogan being at Super Showdown as well as who Goldberg's possible opponent on the night could be. We may also have disappointing news regarding Sting.

ALSO READ: 6-time WWE champion says he spent his "best years" in another promotion

#5 Goldberg's Smackdown appearance will lead to Super Showdown match

Goldberg will be back on SmackDown this Friday

Earlier this week, WWE announced Goldberg's return. This will be Goldberg's first appearance in WWE since SummerSlam. Goldberg will return on SmackDown this Friday. PWInsider is reporting that Goldberg's appearance this Sunday will lead to his match at WWE Super Showdown later this month.

There are a number of good options on the SmackDown roster for Goldberg to face. It will be interesting to see who WWE picks as Goldberg's opponent. More on who could face Goldberg at Super Showdown on the next page.

1 / 5 NEXT