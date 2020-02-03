Former WWE Universal Champion reveals which match made Vince McMahon hug him

Vince McMahon

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens appears on the newest episode of WWE Break It Down, opening up about some of the most memorable matches in his WWE career so far. In one part of the interview, which was uploaded to WWE's YouTube channel, Owens spoke about his feud with Sami Zayn in 2016 and how it came about:

"So, we had been at each other's throats for a long time leading into that match, but every match we had, the crowd seemed to be asking for more. Which is always a great feeling and it's hard because we had been doing it for so long at that point, we're talking 13 years. For us, together, it's hard to know what might feel fresh because we feel like we've literally been doing this forever." H/T: WINC

Owens went on to talk about what happened when he returned backstage after the match. KO said that when he got backstage, Vince McMahon actually came and hugged him :

"That night was special, I don't know, we just left it all out there and the crowd ate up everything we did. Rarely do I come back from a match and visibly celebrate. When I do good, I know I did good. When I came back from that one and got through the curtains, I screamed my f---ing head off. I knew it was special because Vince [McMahon] was standing up and when I went over to him to shake his hand, he pulled me in for a huge hug, and Vince and I don't f---ing hug. That's not the relationship that we have." H/T: WINC

Kevin Owens is currently feuding with Seth Rollins and his followers, Buddy Murphy and AOP. Could we see the former Universal Champion getting another big match at WrestleMania this year?