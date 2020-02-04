5 Reasons Randy Orton didn't explain why he attacked Edge on WWE RAW

Why did Randy Orton refuse to explain his actions?

Edge returned to WWE after almost 9 years at the 2020 Royal Rumble, coming out at #21 and lasting until the final three, where he was eliminated by Roman Reigns. Edge got a hero's welcome on his return and got another massive reaction the following night on RAW.

Edge cut an emotional promo regarding having to retire early and how he somehow managed to return after all this time. He put it down to his grit, and told fans he wanted them to be with him on his journey for however long it lasted.

Edge was then interrupted by Randy Orton who met Edge with a hug but eventually ended up hitting him with an RKO. Orton went on to viciously attack Edge with a steel chair, finishing his attack off with a con-chair-to. Fans in the arena were livid and understandably so.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Randy Orton opened the show but refused to address his actions. The Viper refused to explain why he had left Edge in a heap following his return to the ring after 9 years. We take a look at a few possible reasons why Orton refused to explain his actions.

#5 WWE are using Randy Orton's silence to build suspense

WWE could be using this to build suspense

Randy Orton refused to tell us why he attacked Edge on last week's RAW. One possible reason for this could be to simply build suspense. Instead of Orton telling us everything right away, WWE can use this opportunity to slowly build the feud over the next few weeks.

Orton refusing to explain his actions will leave fans to fill the gap until its time for WWE to tell us. This could also help fans get even more engaged in this rivalry.

