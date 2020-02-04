Top RAW heel reveals how he "cried his eyes out" when Edge retired

Edge

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble saw the Edge coming out at #21 and making one of the most memorable Rumble returns of all time.

WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy recently spoke to Metro.co.uk and during the interview, he recalled how he felt when Edge was forced to retire in 2011 and what it was like knee-ing Edge in the face at this year's Rumble. Here's what Murphy said:

‘I remember when he retired on television, I was a fan back then. I remembered bawling my eyes out just because of how tragic and unexpected it was. But I’m not gonna lie, I did enjoy coming out at number 30, pulling him out and kneeing him in the face. There was a childhood dream, so to speak, accomplished at that moment.

Murphy went on to talk about his appearance at the Royal Rumble, accompanying Seth Rollins down to the ring along with Akam and Rezar. Here's what he had to say:

"It was awesome, anytime you can be in a building with 40,000 people is always good – especially when they’re either booing or cheering you. To be stood beside AOP and Seth is always awesome, to come out at number 30 is even better! Even though I wasn’t in the Rumble, we came out at number 30 and changed the landscape of that Rumble at the end. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way, but to be able to go out there and make our mark in front of that many people – and of course insert ourselves into a Rumble with the Edges and Randy Ortons, Drew McIntyres, that’s pretty awesome."

Murphy teamed up with the Authors of Pain in this week's episode of WWE RAW where they beat Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders in an elimination tag team match.