5-time World Champion to turn heel at SummerSlam and join The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks members have been dominating the SmackDown tag division ever since they returned to WWE. However, this could just be the beginning of their hunt, as the sinister faction might have massive things in store. The WWE Universe could see a new chapter unravel in their story, as Uncle Howdy and Co. could introduce a new member of their group at SummerSlam.In a stunning twist, Alexa Bliss could turn heel and join The Wyatt Sicks at the upcoming spectacle. The five-time world champion is set to team up with Charlotte Flair to take on Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at the PLE. However, given both superstars' history, it may only be a matter of time before one of them turns on the other.Many believe that Charlotte Flair would be the one to eventually backstab Alexa Bliss. However, WWE could add a shocking element to it by having Bliss turn her back on The Queen after their potential loss against The Judgment Day. The 33-year-old could then summon The Wyatt Sicks in the ring to finally reveal herself as the sixth member of the faction.Ever since Alexa Bliss returned to WWE, rumors have been swirling that The Goddess may join the Uncle Howdy-led faction. The company even dropped various teases related to their past connections earlier this year before WrestleMania 41. Now that the rumors have turned cold, it could be a perfect moment for Triple H to shock fans. And what better stage than SummerSlam?Besides, Flair and Bliss are unlikely to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. It is because The Judgment Day has been thriving in its gold rush era on Monday Night RAW. Therefore, WWE might not derail its momentum by taking the coveted championship from the group anytime soon. However, this is only speculation at this point.Alexa Bliss to re-form her tag team with Nikki Cross in The Wyatt Sicks?A few years ago, Alexa Bliss was involved in a tag team with Nikki Cross in WWE. The female stars achieved success as a team on the main roster, as they even won the Women's Tag Team Title twice. The creative team may reunite this tag team in the company with a little twist if Bliss joins The Wyatt Sicks down the line.Nikki Cross has been somewhat lost in the shuffle for over a year. Although she is part of the Uncle Howdy-led faction, she barely gets any opportunity to shine. However, Alexa Bliss joining The Wyatt Sicks would open the doors for a reunion between the two former friends.Cross and Bliss could then go after the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Five Feet of Fury has been actively seeking a title since her return earlier this year. While the WWE Women's Championship picture is already overcrowded, the company could easily push her as a top tag team with Nikki Cross.Therefore, there is a possibility for the above-mentioned angle to happen. However, this is speculative at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks.