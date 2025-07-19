  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Alexa Bliss
  • 5-time World Champion to turn heel at SummerSlam and join The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

5-time World Champion to turn heel at SummerSlam and join The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 19, 2025 11:06 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks
The Wyatt Sicks. [Image Source: WWE.com]

The Wyatt Sicks members have been dominating the SmackDown tag division ever since they returned to WWE. However, this could just be the beginning of their hunt, as the sinister faction might have massive things in store. The WWE Universe could see a new chapter unravel in their story, as Uncle Howdy and Co. could introduce a new member of their group at SummerSlam.

Ad

In a stunning twist, Alexa Bliss could turn heel and join The Wyatt Sicks at the upcoming spectacle. The five-time world champion is set to team up with Charlotte Flair to take on Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at the PLE. However, given both superstars' history, it may only be a matter of time before one of them turns on the other.

Many believe that Charlotte Flair would be the one to eventually backstab Alexa Bliss. However, WWE could add a shocking element to it by having Bliss turn her back on The Queen after their potential loss against The Judgment Day. The 33-year-old could then summon The Wyatt Sicks in the ring to finally reveal herself as the sixth member of the faction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ever since Alexa Bliss returned to WWE, rumors have been swirling that The Goddess may join the Uncle Howdy-led faction. The company even dropped various teases related to their past connections earlier this year before WrestleMania 41. Now that the rumors have turned cold, it could be a perfect moment for Triple H to shock fans. And what better stage than SummerSlam?

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Besides, Flair and Bliss are unlikely to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. It is because The Judgment Day has been thriving in its gold rush era on Monday Night RAW. Therefore, WWE might not derail its momentum by taking the coveted championship from the group anytime soon. However, this is only speculation at this point.

Ad
Ad

Alexa Bliss to re-form her tag team with Nikki Cross in The Wyatt Sicks?

A few years ago, Alexa Bliss was involved in a tag team with Nikki Cross in WWE. The female stars achieved success as a team on the main roster, as they even won the Women's Tag Team Title twice. The creative team may reunite this tag team in the company with a little twist if Bliss joins The Wyatt Sicks down the line.

Ad

Nikki Cross has been somewhat lost in the shuffle for over a year. Although she is part of the Uncle Howdy-led faction, she barely gets any opportunity to shine. However, Alexa Bliss joining The Wyatt Sicks would open the doors for a reunion between the two former friends.

Cross and Bliss could then go after the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Five Feet of Fury has been actively seeking a title since her return earlier this year. While the WWE Women's Championship picture is already overcrowded, the company could easily push her as a top tag team with Nikki Cross.

Ad

Therefore, there is a possibility for the above-mentioned angle to happen. However, this is speculative at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications