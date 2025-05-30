5-time WWE champion to come out of retirement after 9 years for match against Rusev? Analyzing the chances

Rusev has changed the landscape of RAW since his return to WWE a few weeks ago. The former AEW star has been quite dominant since his comeback, single-handedly taking out the entire Alpha Academy to further send a message and announce his arrival to the whole roster.

Ad

The former United States Champion was confronted by his former friend, Sheamus, while he was trying to take out Akira Tozawa once and for all. Both men have a lot of history together, and this appears to be Rusev's first major feud since returning to the company.

Considering the dominant path Rusev has been on, it wouldn’t be surprising if he takes down Sheamus after some massive action, leaving the fans stunned. However, this could prompt wrestling legend Wade Barrett to return to in-ring action to save Sheamus, making his return to the squared circle for the first time in nine years. His last match took place on April 4, 2016.

Ad

Trending

Ad

A potential return from Barrett could open up a plethora of fresh storylines and matchups on the red brand. This could further lead to the dream match between Drew McIntyre and Wade Barrett taking place on a massive stage to excite the fans.

Rusev vs. Wade Barrett could be a massive clash to finally put a pause on the domination of the former United States Champion, ensuring that Barrett wins his first match following his in-ring return after nine years. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the legend back in the ring, and this could be the perfect moment for the company to pull out the miracle.

Ad

A veteran believes Rusev is missing a major piece since his WWE return

Rusev’s return to WWE has been discussed by millions around the world lately. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell also shared his thoughts on the matter during a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s BroDown.

The veteran stated that while Rusev’s return was perfect, the story is still missing his wife Lana being back in the company, which the star will need.

Ad

"I don’t think either [he’ll get over]. I think he’s missing Lana. He needs her. I don’t know what else he can do other than push that political button a little bit... I think people are sick and tired of politics right now, that’s why they watch wrestling. They want to be entertained... I think, and I was watching tonight and thinking about it today. Will Rusev get over? I don’t think he will. He may, and I hope he does, but I don’t think so. I think it’s stacked against him a little bit."

Ad

While Lana’s return to WWE is uncertain, it is clear that Rusev has come back to dominate, and he will. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the star against Sheamus in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More