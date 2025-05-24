Rusev will not get over in WWE unless former star is brought back to TV, feels veteran (Exclusive)

Rusev has returned to WWE after being released from the company in 2020. While he has been presented as a dominant force, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks the superstar will not get over unless former star Lana (AKA CJ Perry) is brought back into the fold.

The team of Rusev and Lana was a major success during their time together in WWE. The Bulgarian Brute was managed by the female star for a few years, during which he looked unstoppable. They were also briefly together in AEW, but the storyline was abruptly dropped. While the powerhouse has made his return to WWE TV, Lana has not been offered the same deal.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that he does not see Rusev gaining a foothold in the global juggernaut unless the company once again pairs him with Lana on screen.

"I don’t think either [he’ll get over]. I think he’s missing Lana. He needs her. I don’t know what else he can do other than push that political button a little bit... I think people are sick and tired of politics right now, that’s why they watch wrestling. They want to be entertained... I think, and I was watching tonight and thinking about it today. Will Rusev get over? I don’t think he will. He may, and I hope he does, but I don’t think so. I think it’s stacked against him a little bit." [From 46:47 onwards]

While the powerhouse has returned to his old hunting ground as a full-time competitor, it was noted that Lana is also under a Legends contract wth the company. However, there is no word on her on-screen return.

