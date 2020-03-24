5-time WWE Champion convinced Vince McMahon to sign Stone Cold Steve Austin

Austin had just been let go by WCW, and signed with ECW at the time.

Vince seemed to have liked the recommendation, as Austin was soon signed by WWE.

Vince McMahon and Stone Cold

On the latest edition of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart joined the Rattlesnake in a heart-to-heart. The 5-time WWE Champion discussed a variety of topics regarding his career and opened up on recommending Steve Austin to Vince McMahon.

Hart said that he used to approach Vince regularly to try and bring in promising wrestlers to WWE. He added that he once talked to Vince about Austin, mere days after the latter had signed a contract with ECW. Hart said that he managed to convince Vince to sign Stone Cold, as he saw The Rattlesnake in the dressing room the next week.

"You know, this is a true story that people don't know. I was going to Vince all the time trying to bring new guys in. I remember talking about you. You, I think, had just signed with ECW. And I said 'Why didn't you guys grab Steve Austin? He was free, he was available. You're looking for new guys all the time, he's one of the best guys down there.' I talked to Vince about it, and I remember the next week, you were sitting in the dressing room."

The two Superstars went on to have a classic rivalry that resulted in them locking horns in a Submission match at WrestleMania 13. The ending to the match saw Austin passing out to the Sharpshooter and instantly turning into a star, while Hart's villainous demeanor made fans hate him.