5-time WWE champion to make a shocking return after 19 months? - 4 potential surprises for RAW (August 26, 2024)

WWE Bash in Berlin is just days away and fan excitement is at an all-time high. The go-home episode of Monday Night RAW promises to heighten anticipation for the event with action-packed segments.

Randy Orton has been announced to appear on the show as he prepares for his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at Bash in Berlin. Additionally, Uncle Howdy will be making his in-ring debut against American Made's Chad Gable.

Here are four potential surprises that could take place on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

#4. Xavier Woods shockingly turns heel

Odyssey Jones has been a great addition to The New Day over the past few weeks. The former NXT star has made a significant impact in favor of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in their battle against The Final Testament.

However, Woods doesn't seem entirely happy about this. He harbors doubts that Kofi may have brought Jones into the group as a replacement for Big E. Woods might begin to feel that his importance within the group is diminishing since adding Odyssey Jones, potentially leading to a heel turn for the former King of the Ring. This would be a shocking development, breaking up the successful faction after 10 years.

#3. The Terror Twins find an unlikely ally

Last Monday on RAW, the new Judgment Day made a statement by brutally attacking Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The numbers game overwhelmed The Terror Twins, leaving them in dire need of allies ahead of their upcoming Mixed Tag Team Match against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin.

LWO's Rey Mysterio might step in to help Priest and Ripley, despite their past conflicts. This could give him a chance to get his hands on his son, Dominik, and even the odds for The Terror Twins.

#2. Seth Rollins comes back with a vengeance

'Big' Bronson Reed has been on a rampage in recent weeks. On the RAW episode following SummerSlam, he viciously assaulted Seth Rollins, delivering a staggering six Tsunami splashes from the top rope. The brutal attack left The Visionary coughing up blood in the ring, sidelining him with an injury.

There’s a possibility that Rollins could make a surprise return on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. If he does, he might seek revenge by attacking Reed after his match against Braun Strowman. Fans can expect a new level of intensity from Rollins, fueled by the pain and anger from Reed’s vicious assault.

#1. Alexa Bliss returns to WWE after 19 months

Alexa Bliss has been out of action since the 2023 Royal Rumble. The five-time women's champion recently shared a cryptic post on her social media, teasing a potential return.

She could shockingly return during the upcoming episode of RAW and align herself with The Wyatt Sicks. Given her entire history with Bray Wyatt, she could be a perfect fit for the group.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

