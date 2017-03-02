5 Times a Triple H match flopped at WrestleMania

The Game just can't get it done on the big stage - for the most part.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 02 Mar 2017, 01:23 IST

HHH has had an interesting history at Mania

The Game. The King of Kings. The Cerebral Assassin. Triple H has picked up more nicknames than he knows what to do with over the years, and every single one of them represents what kind of character the WWE wants you to imagine him to be.

For nearly two decades he's been portrayed as this unstoppable badass, whether that be as a babyface or a heel.

For the most part, he's done a pretty good job of it, and more often than not, the stories he's involved in are quite good. However, at the same time, there has also been stuff that the WWE would quite like you to forget. You see no matter how many bells and whistles you throw into the mix, nothing can disguise the fact that Triple H just isn't good enough to carry a big time match.

When we say big time match, more often than not, we're talking about WrestleMania and that's the case once again here. For every Daniel Bryan and The Undertaker clash, The Game has had his fair share of stinkers at the showcase of the immortals, which is a shame when you consider how much hard work he's put in throughout the course of his career. Oh well.

So without further ado, here are five times a Triple H match flopped at WrestleMania.

#5 Triple H vs. Chris Jericho - WrestleMania 18

Jericho didn’t stand a chance

You know what doesn't help a main event match at WrestleMania? Having to follow one of the greatest dream matches of all time in The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan. Obviously, this wasn't the only contributing factor towards HHH vs. Y2J not really living up to expectations, as another big reason behind its failure was the fact that HHH just isn't convincing as the heroic babyface.

Sure he got a good pop during his return, but there's a reason they turned him heel pretty much immediately following the pay-per-view. He isn't the icon that the company perceives him to be, and that was exposed for the world to see that night in Toronto. It wasn't an awful match, but it just wasn't what a WrestleMania main event should be.

We fast forward three years for yet another HHH main event dud.