5 Times AEW mocked WWE on live TV 

All Elite Wrestling(AEW) made its debut as a weekly episodic show back in 2019 and for almost two years, the company has been seen as WWE's main competition

Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, and even The Big Show have made the move from WWE over to AEW, which has led to some interesting shots being fired towards their former employers.

WWE and AEW were once in competition as part of the Wednesday night wars, but now NXT has been moved over to Tuesday nights instead.

Whilst several AEW stars have fired shots at WWE on Twitter and even YouTube over the past few months, the following list looks at only shots that have been fired on AEW programming.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes destroys a throne at AEW Double or Nothing 2019

Remember when it was implied there wasn’t a war between AEW and WWE? Well Cody Rhodes just destroyed a Triple H-like throne with a sledgehammer during his entrance. Shots fired? I’d say so. pic.twitter.com/xXjvtrvCyh — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 26, 2019

AEW Double or Nothing in 2019 was the show where All Elite Wrestling knew that they needed to make a statement. Whilst perhaps the most memorable moment was the debut of Dean Ambrose, who later became known as Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes was also able to make quite the statement.

The American Dream Dusty Rhodes' son went head-to-head against his own brother at Double or Nothing, but it was his entrance that grabbed all the headlines. On his way to the ring, Rhodes was handed a sledgehammer by his wife Brandi and headed back up the entrance ramp to destroy a very WWE-themed throne.

HHH is asked about both WWE/AEW taking jabs at each other and whether NXT could get in the mix. He says the HoF ceremony was a bit different and expected from DX. He says he's focused on TakeOver this weekend. ^JN — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) May 30, 2019

It was a direct shot at Triple H, who has been known as The King of Kings for much of his WWE career. The throne even had a symbol that looked similar to The Game's and was later blown up by The American Nightmare.

“For me, I don’t even think about it. I just want to put on the best product possible with this TakeOver. I’m focused on this Saturday’s TakeOver XXV and continuing to grow the brand."

Triple H was later asked about Rhodes' shot at him at a media conference and made it clear that he was focused on NXT. This shot came after The Game had referred to AEW as a "p**s-ant t-shirt company" as part of The Hall of Fame Ceremony earlier in the year.

1 / 5 NEXT