5 Times Braun Strowman got emotional in public

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 357 // 04 Sep 2019, 23:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sometimes, even the Monster Among Men loses against emotions

The 'Monster Amongst Men', Braun Strowman is easily one of most loved WWE Superstars across the WWE Universe. It is difficult to imagine anyone criticizing Strowman for the work he does, both inside and outside the ring.

Standing at 6.8'' tall, Strowman is an epitome of unparalleled strength and can often be pretty intimidating. It goes without saying that no one in their sane mind would volunteer to get those hands. After all, it's not easy to muster enough courage to stand in his way.

However, beneath all acts of aggression, Strowman has a different side. Several backstage stories indicate that the Monster Amongst Men is a humble Superstar, a caring friend and most importantly, someone who has the heart of an angel.

We may not see this side that often but these stories depict a wonderful picture of Strowman's emotions that are often hidden behind a veil.

#5 His gratitude towards Mark Henry

Braun Strowman stated that Mark Henry has heavily influenced his career

Braun Strowman has often credited WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for his WWE career. Strowman stated that he was a big fan of the "The World's Strongest Man" who bridged the gap between powerlifting and pro-wrestling.

Last year, in an interview with Busted Open Radio, Strowman revealed that he got his big break because of Mark Henry and said,

Truth be told, I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for Mark Henry. I traveled around the world doing strongman competition. That's the first time I met Mark, back in 2010 when I competed as an amateur. I introduced myself and said 'I've always been a fan of his in WWE and what he's done in the strength sports world.

Strowman was the last opponent that Mark Henry faced in a singles match before retiring from WWE and transitioning into a backstage role. Even then, Strowman went public with an emotional message in which he thanked Henry for putting his name on the line so that he can get everyone's attention.

1 / 5 NEXT