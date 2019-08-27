5 WWE Superstars who should be given permission by Vince McMahon to cut unscripted promos

Only few WWE Superstars can go off-script and still manage to nail the segment

Every WWE Superstar is aware that in-ring skills are not enough to take them to the pinnacle of sports entertainment. They need to be equally good on the mic. Unfortunately, being good on the mic doesn't account for cutting scripted promos alone.

WWE Superstars who went on to make their name as greatest talkers are the ones who could turn the crowd in their favor in a blink of an eye. It takes a lot more to get a reaction from the WWE Universe irrespective of the Superstars' part in the storyline.

Superstars such as The Rock and John Cena were so good at convincing the crowd that they receive creative liberty when they speak now. In the current main roster, Kevin Owens is one of the few who is allowed to talk without a script.

Of course, it is not easy for Vince McMahon to trust everyone with a similar approach. However, there are few WWE Superstars who have proved time and again that they are good talkers. These are the ones who Vince can trust to go off-script and immortalize the storylines.

Without further ado, let's begin with our list.

#5 Ricochet

More than just a high-flyer...

Ricochet is one of the relatively newer faces on the main roster but that never stopped him from impressing the WWE Universe. Fortunately, he doesn't rely on his in-ring skills alone. Ricochet has proved time and again that he is a good talker and he can easily convince the fans to get behind him.

Indeed, we have not heard Ricochet trash talk enough to evaluate his full potential. But every time he gets his hands on the mic, he makes a strong case for himself. His expressions flow naturally which gives him an edge over the other Superstars.

With time, he can be nurtured into one of the best talkers on the current main roster. If he is allowed to go off-script, chances are that he will create an unforgettable segment and allow the WWE creatives to explore other aspects of his persona.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently said

The thing is, early on Ricochet did this promo and one thing I can say for Ricochet is that he does not need to be reading it from a script doing promos because it just wasn’t there and I’ve seen him do promos many times. You know, Live with no script and he’s fine.

In fact, he’s even better than fine but whenever I see him do a promo with a script it’s just like ‘ugh’! You know, that’s tough in WWE because if you don’t do promos people are conditioned to think you are not important but they won’t let any do promos expect Kevin Owens or Daniel Bryan without the script or on their own, you know do their own promos, even then they got to script it.

But yeah so. That is a weakness for him (Ricochet) going forward especially when it comes to being a top guy

