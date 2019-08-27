Clash of Champions 2019: 5 potential opponents for AJ Styles

What's next for the 'Phenomenal One'?

AJ Styles took the United States Championship to new altars of success ever since he got his hands on the title. Week after week, Styles has successfully defended his title while being engaged in several notorious acts backstage alongside The O.C.

A Superstar as skilled as Styles deserves to face the best of the opponents for his title. He is enjoying his time as the Champion and needs to face someone who will admirably challenge his caliber inside the ring.

Styles defended his title against Braun Strowman in the main event of RAW this week. It might be possible that WWE are planning a solid feud involving these two Superstars. And the Phenomenal One can always rely on The O.C. to help him take on Strowman if this feud goes further.

However, even if the U.S. Championship is not the main focus of the WWE creatives, Styles can effortlessly elevate the storyline and turn it into one of the most sought out matches at the upcoming pay-per-view, Clash of Champions.

Thus, here's a list of five opponents who could face AJ Styles for the United States Championship.

#5 Cedric Alexander

A well-deserved title shot...

Ever since his move to Monday Night RAW during WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019, Cedric Alexander has continued to impress the WWE Universe. He teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

Although Reigns and Alexander lost that match, the latter went to pick an incredible over McIntyre in the following week.

Later, his loss against the Scottish Psychopath ended their feud but Alexander successfully made a mark for himself. He even entered the 'King of the Ring' tournament where he defeated Cesaro in the first round. It is interesting to note that Cesaro was Alexander's first opponent upon latter's main roster debut.

Cedric Alexander's in-ring speed is beautifully complemented by his speed and creativity. He is one of the few wrestlers who can make room for countless impressive spots in matches that are short.

His transition from one move to another is also quick which keeps the action going inside the ring. A match against AJ Styles will be good for Alexander's push and will give him a perfect chance to display his full potential on the main roster.

He may not be successful in taking away the championship but he will surely leave the audience in awe.

