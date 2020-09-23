5 times Brock Lesnar has been filmed breaking character

You can love him or hate him but when it's all said and done, Brock Lesnar will definitely go down in history as one of the most iconic wrestlers to have stepped foot in the pro wrestling industry.

Despite currently being a free agent, The Beast Incarnate is one of the most talked-about pro wrestlers on Earth. One can only wonder what the future has in store for the multi-time WWE World Champion.

The Next Big Thing first hit our television screens back in 2002. Over the last 18 years, Brock Lesnar has transitioned himself into The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar's first run with WWE saw him establish his rightful place as one of the breakout stars of that generation.

However, it was his run with the UFC that transformed Brock Lesnar into the big-money Superstar he is today.

On the back of his historic UFC Heavyweight Title reign, Brock Lesnar made his WWE return in 2012 and since then, he has recorded several unforgettable moments on WWE TV.

Over these last eight years, The Beast Incarnate has squashed some of the favorite WWE Superstars, broken The Undertaker's streak and at times, has gone off-character.

It's not every day that one gets to see someone as intimidating as Brock Lesnar show signs of emotion on or off-screen, but when he does, it sure causes a lot of buzz.

In this article, we will be taking a look back at five moments when Brock Lesnar was filmed while off-character. It's certainly something that the WWE Universe doesn't get to see every week.

#5 Brock Lesnar shakes hands at ringside on RAW

Brock Lesnar offering a handshake

For someone as intimidating as Brock Lesnar, it is pretty understandable that The Beast Incarnate doesn't do high-fives and is a man of firm handshakes. In the build-up to Survivor Series 2017, Lesnar was on course for a singles match against AJ Styles in a champion vs. champion match.

Following Heyman's intense promo on Monday Night RAW, him and Brock Lesnar were on their way out when the latter decided to shake hands with a few young fans sitting in the front row.

Given the nature of Brock Lesnar's character, one definitely wouldn't expect him to shake hands or greet with the WWE Universe, but there he was. It was surely one of the rarest Lesnar moments in WWE.