5 times Brock Lesnar came out on top in multi-man matches

Fans were shocked at WWE Day 1 pay-per-view when Brock Lesnar surprisingly entered the fatal four-way match for the WWE Championship. If that wasn't surprising enough, he even managed to defeat major stars like Kevin Owens, Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins to become the new champion.

However, this wasn't the only time Brock Lesnar had won a match where he outlasted multiple opponents. Throughout his career, he has been a part of many multi-man matches and has managed to win multiple times.

Everyone's pretty much aware that he won a multi-man match at WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. In this article, we will go through five more matches where The Beast unleashed his dominance on multiple opponents.

#5. Brock Lesnar defeated seven opponents at WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Lightskin Fonzie @medium_swole #MITB What a slap in the face to the fans and everyone in the locker room putting in work. We are tired of Brock Lesnar. @WWE What a slap in the face to the fans and everyone in the locker room putting in work. We are tired of Brock Lesnar. @WWE #MITB https://t.co/NVdqAYAfs9

Money in the Bank 2019 saw one of the most unexpected winners of the Money in the Bank ladder match. Eight participants, namely Mustafa Ali, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Andrade, Finn Bálor, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton were set to battle it out to determine the next Mr. Money in the Bank.

Sami Zayn got injured before the match and his replacement wasn't officially announced. In the closing moments of the match, Mustafa Ali was ready to unhook the briefcase before The Beast unexpectedly made his way to the ring. After hitting Ali with an F5, Lesnar was able to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Brock Lesnar's win was met with a considerable amount of protest from the WWE Universe. Fans believed that Mustafa Ali was a rising talent who needed the push more than Brock Lesnar.

However, fans later started to support his Money in the Bank reign. After all, who wouldn't love to see The Beast getting confused about the Money in the Bank contract rules and treating the briefcase like a jukebox!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith