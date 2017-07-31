5 times Brock Lesnar playfully took people down on the microphone

A look at Brock Lesnar's best put downs throughout his career.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 22:34 IST

Taking people down, one comment at a time.

Brock Lesnar may be known for many things, but talking has never really been one of them. In the WWE, he relies almost entirely on Paul Heyman as his mouth piece and only speaks when necessary.

Anyone who has seen Brock in interviews will probably understand why this is. Lesnar can be very straight and to the point with journalists, and normally looks very uncomfortable. He also has a tendency to swear at inappropriate moments, so when you see Lesnar on the other side of a microphone, you know it's a pretty special thing.

Throughout his storied career, however, there have been moments when Lesnar dropped the odd 'pipe-bomb' unexpectedly, and when they are directed at other superstars either in WWE or beyond, they are normally received with quite a lot of attention. Here are 5 moments when Brock Lesnar playfully took people down on the microphone:

#1 Brock Lesnar on Conor McGregor

Too much of a mismatch?

For any pro-wrestling fan who does not generally tune into UFC very often, there are at least three names they might be familiar with. One of those will be Ronda Rousey, owing to her global appeal and trend setting career, and the others will be Brock Lesnar and Conor McGregor. This had led to many wrestling fans imagining the idea of the latter two being in the ring with each other under some capacity.

In a recent interview before Summerslam 2016, Sam Roberts from the SRShow asked Lesnar about McGregor and whether the Beast would like to face him in a WWE ring. Lesnar, while probably still in character for the purposes of the event, chose to speak about the UFC Lightweight Champion in terms you wouldn't like to repeat at the dinner table.

Lesnar essentially made the point that facing McGregor in a match is the kind of thing sports fans think up in their vivid imaginations. Claiming that most people who play video games and watch wrestling live in a 'fantasy land', Lesnar dismissed the idea of fighting McGregor due to the obvious size differences.

Lesnar summed up his thoughts about the potential meeting with the poetic line: "I take s*@ts' bigger than that kid". Safe to say, if McGregor did ever come to WWE in the future, this is the kind of interview that creative will be eager to dig up.