5 Times commentators were attacked by WWE Superstars

Brock Lesnar leaves Michael Cole in pain

In the world of WWE, there are very few safe places - and it isn't always just the squared circle that can present dangerous.

Indeed, while the vast majority of the action we see each week takes place in the squared circle between the trained Superstars of WWE, there are always exceptions.

Sometimes, wrestlers take the action from their matches to outside the ring, into the crowd, into the backstage area and even out on the street!

There is one place, however, that you may not think of when you consider alternative locations for fights to break out or to take place - and that's the WWE commentary desk.

Each week for decades, the likes of Vince McMahon, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler have provided the voices that have guided us through the action. But they haven't always been able to stay out of the way of that action or, at times, the wrath of WWE Superstars.

Today we're taking a look at some of the most infamous instances of commentators being attacked by WWE Superstars. From confrontations live on pay per view, to brawls on weekly television, some of these collisions provided unforgettable moments for fans watching.

#5. Vince McMahon and Bret Hart

Back in July 1997, Bret Hart was furious at Shawn Michaels being named the special guest referee for his WWE Championship match with The Undertaker at SummerSlam.

He decided to take his growing frustrations out on Vince McMahon, who was commentating at ringside. At this time, it was barely acknowledged on-screen that McMahon was anything more than a commentator - certainly, it was never detailed that he owned the entire company. This attack was a brilliant, early instance of WWE blurring that line and is one of the formative moments in the creation of the Vince McMahon character.