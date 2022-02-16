5 times former AEW star Cody Rhodes fired shots at WWE and its superstars

Cody Rhodes announced his departure from AEW earlier today and there are now rumors that suggest he could be heading back to WWE.

The former Intercontinental Champion initially left Vince McMahon's promotion back in 2016 and it was his passion and desire that led to the formation of AEW in 2019. Rhodes has been one of the biggest stars in the company and alongside his wife Brandi was considered to be the power couple of AEW.

During his time in AEW, Rhodes took several shots at his former company and many believed he would never return. The following are just a handful of some of the most interesting shots that Rhodes has fired at WWE and their roster in recent years.

#5. Cody Rhodes fires a shot at WWE by destroying a throne - Double or Nothing 2019

Cody Rhodes and AEW put their names on the map at Double or Nothing in 2019 and Rhodes made sure he drew first blood.

After Triple H referred to Tony Khan's promotion as a "Pissant company" during the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony, several stars decided to respond following the comments, including the American Nightmare.

Rhodes' entrance en route to his match against his brother Dustin Rhodes saw him walk to the ring, be handed a sledgehammer by his wife Brandi, and then go on to blow up a throne.

Triple H is someone has become known for holding a sledgehammer and sitting upon a throne as The King of Kings in WWE, so this was a clear shot at The Game.

Whilst speaking to Chad Dukes on 106.7 back in 2019, Rhodes confirmed his reasons for the stunt.

"The decision to blow up the throne was my decision alone and doesn't reflect on AEW at all. It was something I had thought long and hard about, and I, honestly, think it came from more of a personal standpoint than the company firing that first shot. And that's gonna be something that, I don't know how many more of those I get in me, because as I become more ingrained in the AEW business side, as an employee and as one of the executive vice presidents, I don't get as many, 'Oh, well he's just a dumb talent doing dumb things" - (H/T ComicBook)

This was the first in a long line of shots that Cody Rhodes took at WWE on AEW TV throughout his time in the company.

