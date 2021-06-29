5 times Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have wrestled each other in WWE

WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn seem to be the definition of "fight forever."

The two SmackDown stars, and real-life best friends, have engaged in battle numerous times across the globe. From their humble beginnings in Montreal, Canada to Ring of Honor, NXT and now WWE, Owens and Zayn have been friends and foes a million times.

Their rivalry in WWE also appears to show no sign of slowing down. It was announced this past week that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will meet in a Last Man Standing Money in the Bank qualifying match next week on Friday Night SmackDown.

This marks yet another meeting inside the squared circle between the long-time friends turned enemies.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five times Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have wrestled each other in WWE.

#5 Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens (WWE Hell in a Cell 2021)

Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens recently at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' most recent encounter inside a WWE ring came at the Hell in a Cell 2021 pay-per-view event.

Zayn and Owens' rivalry had continued coming out of WrestleMania 37. However, Owens had turned his attention to the Intercontinental Championship in more recent weeks on Friday Night SmackDown.

After Sami Zayn had continued to get involved in Kevin Owens' respective encounters against Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez, the match between Owens and Zayn was made official for Hell in a Cell.

Coming into the match, Owens was nursing several injuries. Due to several Nigerian Nails from Commander Azeez on Friday Night SmackDown, the former Universal Champion was already having significant breathing issues.

Sami Zayn was able to take advantage of Owens' obvious injuries and left Hell in a Cell victorious after connecting with the Helluva Kick. Post-match, Sami Zayn declared this was "instant karma" for Kevin Owens' recent actions towards Zayn.

