5 times non-title matches overshadowed championship matches on WWE PPV

The WWE Championship and Universal Championship matches are often the headline attractions of WWE pay-per-view events. The desire to be a World Champion is something that every WWE Superstar has.

However, there are certain instances and rivalries that are far bigger than any championship. They do not even require a title to elevate the issue between the two WWE Superstars.

This can lead to a situation where a match between these two WWE Superstars overshadows a World Championship match or main event on a pay-per-view. This can be for a variety of reasons such as the match being a historic first time ever clash or the quality of the match surpassing anything else presented on the card.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five times non-title matches overshadowed championship matches on WWE pay-per-view.

#5. John Cena vs. The Rock (WWE WrestleMania 28)

John Cena vs The Rock was billed as "Once in a Lifetime" at WWE WrestleMania XXVIII

WWE WrestleMania XXVIII was built entirely around the first time ever meeting of The Rock and John Cena inside of a WWE ring.

The match holds the distinction of being the first ever WrestleMania main event announced one full year in advance of the event.

The Rock cost John Cena the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XXVII. It was announced the next night on RAW that The Great One would square off against The Leader of The Cenation at the showcase of the immortals the following year.

Billed as 'Once in a Lifetime', The Rock vs John Cena overshadowed everything else on the WrestleMania XXVIII card. Due to the historic meeting between two of the biggest WWE Superstars in history, everything else paled in comparison.

This included the featured WWE Championship match between Chris Jericho and defending champ CM Punk. The Second City Savior defeated Jericho in an excellent match to retain the WWE Championship. However, the event is better remembered for the historic first meeting of The Rock and John Cena.

