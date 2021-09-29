5 times NXT Superstars have been called up during the WWE Draft

The 2021 WWE Draft begins this coming Friday Night during SmackDown on FOX.

As has been the case in recent years, the WWE Draft will take place across episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW respectively.

There has been a lot of discussion online and on social media about the potential involvement of NXT 2.0 in this year's draft pool. The developmental brand has seen major changes over the last few weeks on USA Network.

Several weeks ago WWE presented the NXT 2.0 revamp show. The show debuted a new arena at the WWE Performance Center, in addition to new graphics, new characters, new music and a radically different overall presentation.

This is in-line with the reported new vision and ethos for NXT. It has been reported that the company is shifting away from signing wrestlers from the independent wrestling scene and focusing more on talent from athletic backgrounds such as the NFL, NBA, power lifting and body building.

With the major influx of new characters on NXT 2.0, it has led some to speculate that several NXT Superstars are set to be called up to the main roster very soon.

It has since been reported that NXT will be involved in the 2021 WWE Draft with several names being called up to RAW and SmackDown.

This won't be the first time that NXT Superstars have been called up to the main roster. Let's take a closer look at five times NXT Superstars have been called up during the WWE Draft.

#5. Nia Jax - drafted RAW (2016 WWE Draft)

In 2016, WWE's roster continued to expand and grow due to the success of NXT and the developmental system implemented by Triple H at the Performance Center.

With more names under contract than ever, it was announced that WWE would once again implement a Brand Extension. This meant that talent would become exclusive to either Monday Night RAW or SmackDown LIVE through a draft event.

The 2016 WWE Draft took place on the July 19 premiere of SmackDown LIVE on USA Network.

Selections for RAW were made by RAW commissioner Stephanie McMahon and General Manager Mick Foley. Whereas selections for SmackDown LIVE were made by SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan.

In addition to main roster stars, NXT Superstars were also eligible to be drafted.

Therefore the twenty-fith overall pick, and final pick in the fifth round, was revealed to be none other than Nia Jax.

The irresistible force was a major player in NXT. Jax competed in memorable feuds against the likes of Bayley and Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship despite never winning the gold during her time in the developmental brand.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam