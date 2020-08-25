5 Times Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt destroyed one another in WWE

This year's WWE SummerSlam main event between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman lived up to all the hype and the expectations the WWE Universe had in the Universal Championship bout between the two. Eventually, Strowman failed to successfully defend his Universal Championship to his former leader and by the end of a brutal Falls Count Anywhere Match, it was The Fiend that left the WWE ThunderDome with the Universal Championship.

However, much to everyone's shock, WWE had one last twist in the tale, one last swerve for all their fans who tuned in — the triumphant return of Roman Reigns in the final segment of the show. The Big Dog would make his surprise return to WWE TV and destroyed both the newly-crowned champion and the former champ, as well.

Not only did Reigns made The Fiend look vulnerable for the first time since the latter had lost to Goldberg but The Big Dog also had some savage trash talk up his sleeve that he used to add further insult to injury. It now remains to be seen if Reigns' first feud since returning will be against the new Universal Champion in Bray Wyatt or if he decides to go after the former champion in Braun Strowman. Regardless of his pick, The Big Dog has had his equal share of issues with both men.

In the past, Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt have shared the ring with one another on numerous occasions. Their feud in WWE dates back to their initial days on the main roster with The Shield and The Wyatt Family, respectively. And given the two men are once again set for a fresh feud on the blue brand, here are five different occasions when Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt destroyed each other in WWE.

Let us know in the comments below which your favorite Roman Reigns-Bray Wyatt brawl of all time is.

#5. Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt cross paths amid the Shield-Wyatt Family chaos

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt have a huge history with each other

Advertisement

The Shield and The Wyatt Family will always be regarded as two of the most unforgettable factions in WWE history. The two groups walked similar career paths, all having started in NXT and eventually making it big on the main roster.

Both The Shield and The Wyatts have also faced each other in six-man tag team matches and have multiple memorable brawls against each other on TV, as well. One of those occasions came in 2013 when the two groups ended their unlikely alliance on RAW and came to blows. With Dean Ambrose landing the first shots on Rowan and Harper, Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt also took the matter to their own hands on the outside of the ring.

Check out the incredible brawl between The Shield and The Wyatt Family here: