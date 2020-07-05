5 Times Triple H was responsible for Locker Room heat on top Superstars

These 5 Superstars got into trouble with the locker room because of Triple H.

Triple H is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE.

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Triple H

Triple H has been one of the staples of WWE since the late 90s. The Game Triple H has been responsible for putting a lot of people over during the course of his career. However, he has also been accused of burying the people he did not get along with.

While these are mostly on-screen developments, in this article we will talk about how friendship or enmity with Triple H led to some Superstars being shunned by the locker room.

The WWE Locker Room is like the Game of Thrones Universe, where you have to choose your friends and enemies carefully.

#5 Sheamus (Triple H's friend)

Sheamus is quite possibily one of the more underrated Superstars on the card today. The Celtic Warrior is a multi-time World Champion but has mostly been used in the mid-card or tag-team division for the past few years.

While speaking to Corey Graves on ATB, Sheamus revealed how friendship with Triple H led to him being boycotted by the locker room, making his early days in WWE very difficult.

I went to the gym once or twice, maybe two or three times we had a workout and then apparently I was Triple H's workout buddy. I got blasted by everybody who was in contact with dirt sheets saying I was up Triple H's a**, and I was a kiss a**. No matter what I did in the first couple years achievement wise, it was blacklisted, and they said I only got that because he is up Triple H's a**. I was busting my bal** doing 5 or 6 shows a week. I was driving to shows I didn't have to just to go there and learn. I was going to FCW when I could have been sitting at home to keep learning. None of that mattered. The only thing people saw was I was a kiss a**. Right off the bat, it was boom!

He further added that this behaviour by his peers only got accentuated after he defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship soon after his debut.

1 / 5 NEXT