5 times Vince McMahon changed major WWE plans

The WWE Chairman has changed a string of top storyline plans in the past.

Some of these changes were made at the last minute.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

​ Vince McMahon and CM Punk in a backstage area

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is widely regarded by many as someone who changed the landscape of pro-wrestling forever. The past 4 decades or so have seen McMahon take the industry to new and unimaginable heights.

Being a scripted sport, pro-wrestling has an advantage as the script can be changed at any time to give the fans the best product possible. Vince McMahon, throughout his illustrious career, has made it a point to change major WWE plans, to make sure that the final product would garner more views than the one that was previously planned. Some of these big changes were done at the very last moment.

In this slideshow, we will take a look at 5 instances where Vince McMahon changed major WWE plans.

#5 WrestleMania 30 line-up

Punk and Bryan

Back in 2014, Daniel Bryan was the hottest Superstar in WWE and was garnering incredibly loud pops from the fans on a regular basis. Fans were clamoring for him to win the Royal Rumble match and bag the main event of WrestleMania 30. Bryan didn't even appear in the annual free-for-all, resulting in the WWE Universe booing the match out of the building. The original reported plans for Bryan at WrestleMania 30 were for him to face Sheamus, while CM Punk was slated to take on Triple H.

Punk's exit from WWE following the Royal Rumble match forced Vince McMahon to change the card drastically. Bryan was now immediately pushed to the main event scene and he ended up defeating Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton on the same night to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The moment was the culmination of a months-long struggle that saw Bryan becoming a big deal and the Yes Movement bagging major mainstream attention.

1 / 5 NEXT