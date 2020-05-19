5 Times Vince McMahon cried on camera

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon, the Chairman of WWE and possibly the greatest mind in the history of sports entertainment, is well-known for his ruthless mannerisms and his determination to always be at the top. These qualities have aided Vince in turning WWE from one of several promotions in North America, into a global media giant, that boasts more than a billion social media followers today.

Vince McMahon's journey to the top has certainly not been an easy one. The most notable example of when Vince almost tasted defeat was when WCW was destroying WWE in the weekly ratings, during the Monday Night Wars. He somehow managed to put WCW down and bought it off in 2001. Despite being dubbed as a hard-hearted businessman by many, Vince has proven time and again that he has a soft side that he seldom puts on display. In this list, let's take a look at 5 times Vince couldn't control his tears on camera.

#5 Vince is unable to express what The Undertaker means to him

Vince and The Undertaker

The Undertaker made his WWE debut way back in 1990 and has been donning possibly the greatest gimmick of all time for the past thirty years. As soon as Vince McMahon realized that the gimmick was working, he made it a point to turn The Undertaker into one of the biggest attractions on the roster, and The Deadman was heavily featured in top title angles, plus main event level storylines, across various eras.

Vince McMahon getting so emotional when asked what Undertaker means to him and WWE that he can’t answer the question.



pic.twitter.com/WpkwJHCbuX — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 17, 2020

On the latest edition of Undertaker: The Last Ride, Vince McMahon was asked what does The Undertaker means to WWE and him, personally. The WWE Chairman couldn't control his tears while trying to answer the question, and finally gave up and simply stated that he '"can't do that". Check out the heart-wrenching clip above to see Vince's reaction to the question.