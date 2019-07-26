×
5 times Vince McMahon denied a Superstar's release

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
621   //    26 Jul 2019, 12:04 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

WWE is the pinnacle of sports wrestling or pro wrestling, whatever you may call it, and to sign for Vince McMahon's promotion is probably the goal of most pro wrestlers. But it never really works out for every Superstar that is signed with WWE. Due to the number of talented Superstars in the company, not everyone gets television time, week in, week out.

Other Superstars may not be happy with the storylines and feuds that they have been involved in, which could also cause them to become unhappy and disillusioned with WWE.

The easiest way to get out of it is by asking for a release from the WWE. While some may be granted the release by Vince McMahon and WWE, others will be denied it, mostly because they still hold some value to the company, or WWE may not want to lose a Superstar to one of their rivals, like AEW.

Let's take a look at 5 times Vince McMahon denied a Superstar's release:

#5. Harper

Luke Harper
Luke Harper

Luke Harper, or Harper as he is known now, asked for his release from WWE earlier this year in April, and went public with his release, thanking WWE as well as the fans.

But WWE and Vince McMahon did not grant him his release, as per WrestlingInc, and instead added six more months to his current contract, for when he was out of action due to an injury.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer said that Vince McMahon was not happy with Harper since his return from injury: “Vince said that he didn’t ‘get him’ and complained that he couldn’t even do a Southern accent (that was from them wanting him to do a Southern accent four years ago).”

Harper has been with WWE since 2012 and is a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and held the Intercontinental title once.

