5 Times Vince McMahon had a real-life feud with WWE Superstars

One Superstar assaulted Vince McMahon backstage and was then fired.

CM Punk still hasn't returned to a WWE ring since his departure in 2014.

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

CM Punk and Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has a reputation as a tough boss but his years of success give him a track record that can back his methods. Over the years, there have been some wrestlers and personnel Vince has gotten into real-life feuds it whether be it over money and creative. Some of these have made their way back to in WWE in later years while some never returned.

#5 Ultimate Warrior

Ultimate Warrior

Love him or loathe him, the Ultimate Warrior will go down as one of the legends of the squared circle. Despite being sort of limited inside the ring, the Warrior still made it to the top of the business, including beating Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania 6.

However, as Warrior became a bigger draw, there was friction with Vince McMahon regarding money. Things came to a head after WrestleMania 7, where Warrior faced and beat the Macho Man. Warrior felt that he was owed more than WWE paid him and he sent a handwritten letter to Vince McMahon demanding a payment of $550,000 as well as a cut of the gate in a similar percentage to what Hulk Hogan was getting. Here’s what Warrior said in the note:

I meant as much or more to that show as Hulk - I deserve to be paid the same. Whatever your decision I can and will live with it. Till then I remain home with one who cares.

Vince McMahon initially agreed to Warrior’s demands but ended up suspending him after the SummerSlam PPV a month later, claiming that Warrior was hard to work with. Warrior ended up quitting and later suing WWE, although the two sides would settle their differences briefly. This led to another lawsuit from Warrior in 1993.

Warrior ended up going to WCW for a bit but this run was a total failure. Warrior’s relationship with WWE only to a turn for the better in 2013 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He also appeared on WrestleMania and RAW on the following night. The Ultimate Warrior passed away on the following day.

1 / 5 NEXT