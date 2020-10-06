5 Times Vince McMahon seemingly punished WWE Superstars on live TV

Being a WWE Superstar isn't all roses. WWE is run by Vince McMahon, one of the most successful businessmen in the wrestling industry. The WWE Chairman has made it a point to act in a ruthless and no-nonsense manner whenever he needs to.

Back in the 80s, Vince McMahon didn't flinch one bit while putting down the territorial system. He brought the fight to WCW in the late 90s and kept going until he finally bought off his competition. Vince McMahon, as per several Superstars, is incredibly caring and has helped wrestlers by going out of his way at times. There are a bunch of instances though, where Vince McMahon seemingly punished his employees on live TV, for a variety of reasons. In the following list, we will be taking a look at five such instances.

#5 Vince McMahon reportedly punishes Lana after Rusev debuts in AEW

Lana

Former WWE Superstar Rusev recently made his AEW debut and was revealed as the best man for Kip Sabian's wedding with Penelope Ford. Soon after, fans began noticing that Lana wasn't doing too well on RAW. She recently lost a tag team match and was later put through a table by Nia Jax. On the latest episode of RAW as well, Lana was driven through a table by Jax. These attacks are being heavily criticized by fans.

Former WWE booker Vince Russo blasted Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard for the angle and dubbed the duo as being children for trying to get back at Rusev. Going by the moniker of Miro, he recently revealed that he's worried WWE could punish Lana for his AEW promo bashing the company.

Absolutely. At the same time, they should be professional and treat it as it is. It's nothing personal; it's a business. Hopefully, they treat it like that. I hope that it won't hurt her. I pray everything will be fine, and we should move on.

It seems Rusev's fears have come to fruition if Lana's recent booking is any indication. It would be interesting to see what's the payoff to Jax's constant attacks on Lana. Will Lana be able to exact revenge on Nia Jax, or will the angle get swept inside the rug as was done with the Lana-Rusev-Bobby Lashley storyline?