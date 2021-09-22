5 Times Vince McMahon was slapped on WWE TV

Vince McMahon is dubbed by many as the greatest heel in all of pro wrestling. Until 1997, he played the role of a color commentator and interviewer in WWE and stayed away from in-ring action. Things took a sudden turn that year when Bret Hart shoved him down, on an episode of RAW. This moment is regarded as the birth of the Mr. McMahon character.

Over the next several years, he remained a mainstay on WWE TV as a hated heel. His on-screen demeanor was something fans loathed with all their heart. His feuds with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and The Rock are remembered to this day.

McMahon has been subjected to a long list of embarrassing moments throughout his in-ring career. He hasn't shied away from going to great lengths for the sake of business. Case in point: him getting his head shaved bald at WrestleMania 23.

In real life, slapping your boss isn't something an employee can even think of, unless they want to get slapped with a lawsuit themselves. Things are quite different in the fictional world of WWE. In this list, we will take a look at five times Vince McMahon was slapped on WWE TV, be it on a weekly show or at a major pay-per-view.

#5 Vince McMahon left enraged after CM Punk slaps him

On the October 9, 2012 episode of RAW, Vince McMahon was scheduled to deliver a "State of the WWE" address. CM Punk had other plans though.

He interrupted McMahon's address and ranted about not getting the respect that he deserves. Punk bashed Vince McMahon as well as the fans and demanded respect from the WWE Chairman. He went as far as saying that he was the best thing to happen to the promotion.

Vince McMahon didn't agree with CM Punk and hinted that it was delusional of him to think that he's better than the likes of Andre The Giant, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, or Stone Cold Steve Austin. Punk hit back at McMahon by claiming that he is a better superstar than Austin, and followed it up by slapping the boss.

This prompted the WWE Chairman to set up a match between himself and Punk later in the night. The match ended in a draw and it's Vince McMahon's last match in the company to this day.

