5 times Vince McMahon went too far in WWE

Vince McMahon is best known for his time in WWE as the Chairman, CEO, and occasional in-ring and on-screen performer. While his inclusion in some feuds and storylines was memorable and entertaining, some moments were uncomfortable and frowned upon.

For this list, we are going to explore five times Vince McMahon went too far in WWE.

#5. Vince McMahon once faked his death

2007 was an interesting time for Vince McMahon in WWE. That year, he found out his "illegitimate son" was Hornswoggle and, later on, even faked his death. After the June 11, 2007, episode of Monday Night RAW, the Chairman was seen entering his limousine and immediately exploding after closing the door.

To make the storyline more realistic, the Stamford-based promotion even published an article stating Vince was presumed dead, and his body was incinerated. Former US President and close friend of McMahon, Donald Trump, even called in to check about the status of Vince.

#4. Vince McMahon had a physical I Quit match with Stephanie McMahon

The McMahon family has their own fair share of drama. If they're not feuding with other superstars, there are also several times when they are feuding with each other. In one instance, the father and daughter even competed in a physical I Quit match.

During the match at No Mercy 2003, Sable was at ringside for Vince while Linda McMahon was there for her daughter. The visibly bigger Vince dominated the entire bout, slamming and choking Stephanie for the majority of the bout. He even put his attention to Linda at one point in the match.

After the match, Mr. McMahon continued attacking his family and made out with Sable in front of them.

#3. Vince McMahon made Trish Stratus bark and strip on WWE RAW

Allan @allan_cheapshot



Wrestling can pull off a heel being verbally & emotionally mean to someone, but a crowd cheering for coerced stripping & Vince "acting" like a slimy abuser made the segment feel dirty & uncomfortable #OnThisDay in 2001: Vince McMahon makes Trish Stratus bark like a dog on TV.Wrestling can pull off a heel being verbally & emotionally mean to someone, but a crowd cheering for coerced stripping & Vince "acting" like a slimy abuser made the segment feel dirty & uncomfortable #OnThisDay in 2001: Vince McMahon makes Trish Stratus bark like a dog on TV. Wrestling can pull off a heel being verbally & emotionally mean to someone, but a crowd cheering for coerced stripping & Vince "acting" like a slimy abuser made the segment feel dirty & uncomfortable https://t.co/Blu4qUjLli

McMahon and Trish Stratus had a lengthy history, with some involving moments that were definitely not something worth remembering. The main one is arguably the storyline wherein McMahon was having "an affair" with Trish while Linda was "immobile" and could see everything.

During this angle, Stephanie and Trish ended up feuding as well. At one point, Stephanie humiliated Stratus by dumping waste-like content on her, something of Vince was doing as he was the one who betrayed Stratus and helped his daughter.

In the following episode on RAW leading up to WrestleMania X-7, Trish asked for forgiveness, and as a result, he made her bark like a dog. That wasn't enough, though, he made her crawl on all fours and told her to strip.

#2. Vince McMahon called Sabu a member of the T******

The landscape of society has drastically changed throughout the years. Just like in WWE, some comments that were set aside before definitely won't be thrown under the rug this time around, which is something Vince has not been cleared of.

During a backstage segment with Sabu on ECW in 2008, he stated that he felt like he was in Afghanistan after seeing Sabu. Vince then said that he was a member of the T******. Even adding that Sabu was a homicidal, genocidal, and suicidal guy and asked him to stay away from McMahon.

#1. Vince McMahon casually saying the N-word

Finally, one of the most controversial moments in the Stamford-based promotion's history is Vince McMahon saying the N-word. Just like the previous entry, this is definitely another one of the moments that wouldn't and shouldn't happen in WWE programming again.

During a backstage segment with John Cena, both of them were only having a casual conversation when the now 77-year-old bid goodbye by saying, "Keep it up, my n****." As he was walking away, a bewildered Booker T and Queen Sharmell looked on.

