5 times women made history at WrestleMania

Over the weekend at WrestleMania 37, the women of WWE battled it out in some huge matches.

On Night One, the tag team division fought to become No. 1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Natalya and Tamina won the elimination match, but then failed to dethrone Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on Night Two.

Also on Night One, the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks was the main event in a historic match-up. After a grueling match, Belair took home the gold.

Night Two saw Rhea Ripley dethrone Asuka to become the new RAW Women's Champion. The pair put on one of arguably the best matches of the weekend.

WrestleMania events in the past have seen many firsts for women. Here are five times women made history on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5 First-ever women's match at WrestleMania I

For some years, there have been no matches at all on the card at WrestleMania. However, in the first ever event, the original Women's Championship was on the line, with Wendi Ritcher going up against Lelani Kai.

Just like this year's event, there was celebrity involvement in this match. Cyndi Lauper was present as the manager of Ritcher. Former champion The Fabulous Moolah accompanied Kai to the ring. The match was the only women's bout on the card, and was on just before the main event.

The match ended with Ritcher becoming the new Women's Champion. Throughout the match, both Moolah and Lauper got involved with the action, and Ritcher rolled up Kai to get the pinfall.

There was another Women's Championship match on the card a year later, but following that the women would be absent from the card until WrestleMania VI, three years later.

