5 Times the women of WWE have main evented Monday Night RAW

The women of WWE haven't always been given as many opportunities as the current crop of talent. The rise of social media and the backlash following #GiveDivasAChance helped to kickstart the Women's Revolution which originally began around 2015.

Over the past few years, the women have been able to main event WrestleMania and other PPVs. The female Superstars have their own versions of the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and Hell In A Cell as well.

These are not the only historic matches in recent years either, since the women have been able to go above and beyond to ensure that their feuds are on the same level as many of the men.

Main eventing WWE's weekly Monday Night show is also an important factor in the Women's Evolution. Many fans may not be aware that over the years there are only a handful of female Superstars who have been given this distinct honor.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey are the only women in WWE history to have main evented WrestleMania, but the following list looks at all of the women who have closed Monday Night RAW over the years.

#5. History is made - Monday Night RAW Is War 2000 - Lita vs Stephanie McMahon - WWE Women's Championship

The Women's Revolution, in recent years, has allowed many of the current crop of women to push for history in WWE. However, this generation was not the first to main event Monday Night RAW.

That distinction belongs to Stephanie McMahon and Lita who were given their chance back on August 21st, 2000 following an intense feud surrounding the WWE Women's Championship.

The Rock was the special guest referee and the match also included Kurt Angle The Hardyz, and Triple H, who regularly made their presence felt. In the end, it was Lita who walked out with her first WWE Women's Championship.

After McMahon looked to attack The Rock with the title belt, she was hit with a spine buster and Lita then took advantage with a moonsault from the top rope.

Interestingly, Lita was part of the first and second ever all-female main events of Monday Night RAW and has gone on to become one of the company's biggest legends.