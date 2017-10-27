5 times wrestlers botched miserably on the mic

There have been some impressive fails on the microphone in WWE over the past few years.

@SCFC_WWE by Phillipa Mariee Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 13:33 IST

It seems that even the main event level stars in WWE have problems on the mic

WWE superstars are some of the most skilled performers in the world but as well as being talented in-ring performers, WWE expects their superstars to be able to deliver hard-hitting promos in front of a large audience.

Some of the most talented wrestlers in WWE history haven't been able to back up their in-ring skills on the mic, which has led to some pretty embarrassing moments on the live TV.

The fact that, nowadays, everything on TV is backed up by Youtube videos means that it has become much harder for WWE's superstars to get away with botches as part of their product anymore.

That being said, there have been some incredible fails on the mic over the past few years, some that we are glad there is video evidence of.

#5 Roman Reigns forgets his lines

Roman Reigns has been public enemy number one when it comes to the WWE Universe over the past few years and one of the reasons for this is because he has never been able to deliver a decent promo on live TV.

Romans problems really began when "The Shield" split and he was thrust into the spotlight alone without Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to back him up for the first time. As seen from the video above, this spotlight only served to point out many of Roman's faults and this backstage promo proved that he wasn't ready for this kind of position in WWE no matter how much the company wanted to push him towards it.

This isn't the only promo Roman Reigns has managed to botch over the past few years, but it is one of the most famous.