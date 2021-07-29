5 times wrestlers called out other promotions: WWE, AEW, IMPACT Wrestling and more

Whether it's WWE, WCW, AEW, NJPW or IMPACT Wrestling it's pretty normal for wrestling companies to take shots at one another. It's not anything new, and it's definitely not worth fans getting legitimately upset about.

Whether they're pre-written promos or a "straight-up shoot," these moments tend to get the wrestling world fired up. In recent years, they tend to get the sport as a whole trending on social media, so it's better for professional wrestling as a whole.

Looking back on old school wrestling lately has reminded me of WWF’s Billionaire Ted skits (Vince McMahon’s attacks on Ted Turner in the ‘90s). The last one they did holds up today with a surprisingly anti-capitalism parody of A Few Good Men. https://t.co/0BXdkh1FIQ — 𝔻 𝕒 𝕧 𝕚 𝕕 👾 𝔾 𝕚 𝕝 𝕥 𝕚 𝕟 𝕒 𝕟 (@DaGiltyMan) October 29, 2020

Today we'll be looking at some of the more famous moments where other companies have called one another out. Of course, we'll see some moments during the Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWE, as well as a pretty recent promo from a major AEW star that we heard last month.

Now, the first selection may not be one of the best of these moments. However, for the pure absurdity of it, we're going straight to The Alamo!

#5 TNA and WWE at The Alamo?

the voodoo kin mafia are upset because they offered HHH and HBK a million dollars to face them in a shoot fight, and they still haven't heard back. so they challenge "michael hickenbottom" to meet them at the Alamo next week. for a shoot fight. with them. at the alamo. #tna07 pic.twitter.com/1y8acjBkA1 — BossMoz (@BossMoz) November 24, 2019

Back in 2007, the former New Age Outlaws were working in TNA Wrestling as BG James (Road Dogg) and Kip James (Billy Gunn). First known as the James Gang, they soon changed their names to VKM, the Voodoo Kin Mafia. Now, in case you haven't caught on yet, VKM also happens to be the initials for The Chairman of WWE himself, Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

VKM began mocking the recently reformed D-Generation X. At this point, Shawn Michaels and Triple H had joined forces in WWE to take on Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and The Spirit Squad. They'd recently challenged DX to a fight, offering them a million dollars. DX didn't show up.

So what did VKM do? They challenged two WWE Superstars to a showdown....at The Alamo!

"Now it's time for us to step our game up a notch. So now then, we turn our attention to you, Michael Hickenbottom (Shawn Michaels). This is where we call you out. You see this Wednesday, we bring it to your backyard. San Antonio, Texas. Wednesday, at The Alamo at high noon. Hickenbottom, if you got'em, you bring'em and try to collect that million dollars."

They then promised to have footage of the "showdown" on the next episode of TNA Wrestling. Of course, there was no showdown. The Voodoo Kin Mafia ran around The Alamo like a couple of goofballs, screaming for Michaels to come out and show himself before claiming victory for themselves.

